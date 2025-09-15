6 takeaways from Mike Gundy’s press conference before OSU vs. Tulsa

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy met with the media Monday as the Cowboys prepare for a short week and an in-state matchup against Tulsa on Friday night.

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy met with the media Monday as the Cowboys prepare for a short week and an in-state matchup against Tulsa on Friday night. Coming off a bye week and the worst loss of his OSU tenure, Gundy discussed the team’s response, quarterback development, the run game, and even the challenges of social media.

Here are six takeaways from his Monday press conference.

1. Cowboys responded well to the bye week

Gundy said the early bye week gave his team a chance to reset after a rough start to the season.

“We had good practice last week, four practices, and came back, had a little workout last night,” Gundy said. “Their practice last night was really good and crisp and emotional and enthusiastic and all those things.”

2. Simplifying schemes after Oregon loss

Gundy admitted the Cowboys tried to do too much in their blowout loss at Oregon and used the bye to get back to basics.

“I thought that we tried to do too much just based on their talent,” Gundy said. “Instead of just being good at who we are and what we can get accomplished.”

3. Patience with young QB Zane Flores

Redshirt freshman quarterback Zane Flores is still learning, but Gundy sees long-term upside.

“Every play that he was in is going to help him down the line,” Gundy said. “I’ve said this for years and I’m going to say it again — there’s no fast forward button in my opinion with a young quarterback. It takes time and it takes experience.”

4. Friday night games are here to stay

With OSU facing Tulsa on Friday, Gundy acknowledged the growing presence of weeknight college football.

“There will always be people concerned it interferes with high school football,” Gundy said. “But the people that pay the bills want Friday night games. And so that’s going to be the direction moving forward.”

5. Run game must improve to balance the offense

Despite struggles against Oregon, Gundy believes the Cowboys’ running backs can make strides.

“I think that we have enough to be successful in the run game to get to where we need to be to balance our offense,” Gundy said. “If you can average four yards a carry, you’ve had a pretty good night.”

6. Social media is a major challenge for players

Gundy admitted it’s impossible to shield players from online criticism after tough losses.

“I don’t try to even pretend to tell them to not look and read it because I think I’m just wasting my time,” Gundy said. “I can’t even get my own three boys to not read it. So how would I get that accomplished on our team?”

Oklahoma State hosts Tulsa on Friday night in Stillwater. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.