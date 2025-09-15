Guilty plea in Tulsa triple murder: Terryl Brooks sentenced to life

A Tulsa man pleaded guilty Monday to killing three women in 2022 and was sentenced to life plus 25 years in prison.

By: Eden Jones

Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty

Terryl Brooks was sentenced to life in prison for killing three women. Brooks pleaded guilty to the murders of Tyra Whitaker, Elizabeth Dillard and Rainbow Star Dancer and faced the family on one of the victims in court. Investigators say Brooks buried Tyra Whitaker’s body in a shallow grave after she disappeared in early 2022. Months later, Elizabeth Dillard was shot and killed on her porch. Then, just days after that, Rainbow Star Dancer was found dead in her apartment. The judge sentenced Brooks to life in prison on two counts of first-degree murder and shorter sentences for second-degree murder and for possessing a gun as a felon.

Victim's Family Speaks Out

In court, Tyra Whitaker’s family spoke about the pain of losing a daughter, mother, granddaughter and sister. The family says no amount of prison time will undo the damage, but speaking today was a step toward healing.

“Some form of relief that he pled guilty. With that being said, does it diminish what he did? No, it doesn’t,” said Tyra's mother LaDonna Whitaker.

Brooks addressed the family saying he got violent over the years from what’s happened in his past. He says he regrets not giving himself time to heal and seek help and that he would’ve done anything for Tyra.

“Everyone has an opportunity to seek help. He is not the only victim of whatever he was claiming, and...no…it means nothing, absolutely nothing,” said Tyra's aunt, Renee Givins.

Closing a Years-Long Case

The guilty pleas and sentencing bring closure to a case that stretched more than three years and involved multiple hearings, delays, and added charges against Brooks while he was in custody.

