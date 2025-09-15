Coweta provides water as boil order remains in effect

The City of Coweta is distributing bottled water and preparing potable water tankers for residents while a systemwide boil order remains in effect pending health department testing.

Monday, September 15th 2025, 11:32 am

By: Brooke Cox


COWETA, Okla. -

The City of Coweta is continuing to provide bottled water and preparing additional resources for residents as a boil order remains in effect following last week’s water main break.

RELATED: Coweta residents are reporting loss of water, lasting utility issues. Power has been restored.

City officials said bottled water will be available again on Monday at the Atwood’s staging site. Residents must bring identification or a water bill showing they are Coweta water customers, and each household is limited to one case.

The Coweta Fire Department is also working to mobilize water tankers to provide potable water. Residents will be able to bring personal jugs to fill once the tankers are on site, according to the city.

The boil order is still in place while the Tulsa County Health Department tests systemwide samples. The first set of bacteriological samples has been submitted, with results expected within 24 to 30 hours. If those tests are clear, the city will collect another round of samples on Tuesday. Two consecutive days of clean results are required before the boil order can be lifted.

Residents with questions about water distribution during the boil order can call 918-486-2121.
