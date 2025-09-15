Golden Hurricane Head Coach Tre Lamb looks ahead to Oklahoma State clash

As Tulsa looks to rebound from an early-season loss, Tre Lamb outlines key matchups, offensive goals, and strategy ahead of the ESPN showdown with Oklahoma State.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Navy’s experience showed as Tulsa was outscored 21-0 in the third quarter, the turning point in the game. Despite the loss, Tulsa fought late, getting a fourth-and-two stop and continuing to push offensively in the fourth quarter.

“We never stopped trying to score. I’m trying to teach our kids how to fight and how to finish games.”

Offensive struggles:

The Golden Hurricane are still searching for explosive plays in the passing game. A 40–50 yard touchdown has yet to materialize, with 11 deep attempts against Navy coming up empty.

“The big thing we’re missing right now offensively is chunk plays more than anything…we’ve got to find some playmakers quickly, or it’s going to be a long season.”

Defensive issues:

Tackling and third-down stops were major problems against Navy’s quarterback. Tulsa’s defense couldn’t get off the field and was exposed up front, particularly in pass protection.

“Defensively, did not play well against Navy…they had a better plan than us and executed at a higher level.”

Looking ahead to Oklahoma State:

Friday night’s matchup on ESPN is a big opportunity for the city, alumni, and program. Mike Gundy was praised as one of the most underrated coaches of his generation.

“Coach Gundy, can’t wait to get to go against him on ESPN on Friday night. Got really a lot of respect for Coach…he just finds a way to win games and I really, really look up to him as a mentor in our industry.”

Both teams are working through identity questions as they adjust with new players and schemes.

Oklahoma football culture:

Since arriving in Tulsa, the intensity of Bedlam and the depth of high school football in the state stand out.

“The OU–OSU hatred is real…reminds me a lot of the Clemson–South Carolina rivalry.”

Quarterback update:

Both Baylor Hayes and Kirk Francis will practice this week, with the starting role to be determined later based on performance.

“I have no clue who we’re going to start. I’m going to reward the reps to the guy that moves the ball in practice.”

Key players:

Dominic Richardson: The workhorse of the offense, expected to handle around 20 carries vs. OSU. Braylin Presley: Utilized as a gadget player, with plans for 6–10 touches in a highly anticipated matchup against his former hometown team.

Exposure on ESPN: Playing on national television is viewed as a major benefit for recruiting and for showcasing the program.

“Anytime you can play on the major networks…you want the world to see it, and I’m excited to see that this Friday.”