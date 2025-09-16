Oklahoma Supreme Court issues temporary stay on new social studies standards; Walters calls it 'embarrassing'

The Oklahoma Supreme Court has granted a temporary stay in the implementation of the new social studies standards and the state superintendent called the move "embarrassing."

Tuesday, September 16th 2025, 1:44 pm

By: News On 6


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Supreme Court says the new social studies standards in the state will not go into effect while a lawsuit plays out.

That lawsuit, filed by 33 Oklahomans, accuses the new standards of promoting Christianity to students.

Petitioners say those standards treat Bible stories as fact, rarely mention other religions, misrepresent the role of Christianity in the founding of America, and promote 2020 election conspiracies.

The lawsuit also claims approval of the standards violated the state's open meetings act.

The state supreme court says the 2019 standards will remain in effect during the case.

Oklahoma State Supt. Ryan Walters released this statement on Tuesday:

“The Oklahoma Supreme Court is embarrassing and clearly is out of step with Oklahomans. They’re ignoring the fact that in other states the Bible is openly taught as the cornerstone of Western civilization. Christianity, American exceptionalism, and conservative values are under attack and the Oklahoma Supreme Court is leading the assault.”

