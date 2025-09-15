'It's a game changer': Tulsa Fire tests new drone for quicker, safer rescues

Upgraded drone technology benefits Tulsa Fire's emergency response model. With advanced features like spotlights and thermal cameras, firefighters can tailor their strategy.

By: Ryan Gillin

The Tulsa Fire Department has wrapped up a two-month trial of a new generation drone that firefighters say changes the way they respond to emergencies.

With the help of partners like OSU, Tulsa Innovation Labs, Launchpad Skydio, Office of Homeland Security, OAIRE, Gradient, DronePort Network, and Cherokee Federal, Tulsa Fire is using the drones to make the responses of the department more efficient.

Drones Already in Use

TFD already uses drones as part of its response model, with one stationed at the Gathering Place to assist with rescues and medical calls. It’s part of their ‘Drone as a First Responder’ program, and the technology allows crews to see what’s happening before trucks or paramedics arrive.

What’s Different About the New Drone

The latest generation drone can launch from anywhere using 5G cell signals. It’s equipped with spotlights, speakers, and thermal cameras that can detect heat signatures.

Gabriel Graveline, Tulsa firefighter, says it gives them a 360-degree look at a scene, which saves time, resources, and in some cases, lives.

"Instead of having firetrucks, ambulances, two police cars running emergent or running across town to often times a situation that's resolved itself or doesn't require that many resources, being able to get on scene and have that live view that officers, firefighters, EMS can have live right when the call comes in, the more information we get the more tailored we can make our response,” Graveline said. "It's a game changer."

The Future of the Program

While the trial has been successful, the department now has to secure funding to keep the upgraded drone in service. Graveline says their hope is to expand the program so it benefits crews and the citizens they serve for years to come.

"My hope is that we can find a way to sustain this program so that it helps future generations on the job,” Graveline said. “I am hoping this is something I can contribute to the citizens of Tulsa, to my brothers and sisters on the job, to help them respond safer, to reduce wear and tear on the trucks, the roads, the people. Overall, just hopefully make it a better response model."