Langston University band performs at Chiefs-Eagles halftime

By: Jonathan Cooper

Langston University’s marching band brought an Oklahoma connection to one of the NFL’s biggest games of the season.

The Langston University Marching Pride performed during halftime of Sunday’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium.

Band members left early Sunday morning for Kansas City and held a practice on the field before their performance, which lasted about five minutes.

Langston University President Dr. Ruth Ray Jackson praised the group in a Facebook post, writing, “We are so proud of our students, directors, and staff for representing Langston University in Oklahoma with excellence on such a big stage.”

Fans inside the stadium saw the band form an arrowhead on the field, while overhead shots showed the group performing around the Chiefs’ midfield logo.

The Chiefs-Eagles game was one of the NFL’s most anticipated matchups of the season, drawing tens of millions of viewers.