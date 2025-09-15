How Tulsa metro schools are responding to Ryan Walters' letter about moment of silence for Charlie Kirk

Ryan Walters said Oklahoma Schools would honor Charlie Kirk by having a moment of silence. Now Tulsa metro schools are responding.

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters announced Oklahoma Schools would honor Charlie Kirk by having a moment of silence. Walters said the moment of silence would take place at noon on September 16.

Full statement from Walters:

Dear Parents and Guardians,

In light of the recent tragedy, Oklahoma schools will join together to honor the memory of Charlie Kirk who engaged high school and college students to talk about American exceptionalism, Christianity's role in society and our country’s history, as well as conservative values. He challenged students to think for themselves, value free speech, and engage in meaningful debate.

Tomorrow at 12:00 p.m., September 16th, our schools will hold a moment of silence to reflect on his legacy. We invite parents, families, and Oklahomans everywhere to join us from wherever you are and unite in remembrance.

This moment is about coming together to honor a man who believed in empowering the next generation with courage and conviction.

Thank you for standing with us.

For Oklahoma,

Now, multiple Oklahoma schools are responding.

Tulsa Public Schools

Tulsa Public Schools says they will not be adding any additional time beyond what is required at the beginning of school.

"Tulsa Public Schools adheres to the existing state accreditation mandate for a daily moment of silence for all students and staff at the start of each school day. Tomorrow, September 16, we will continue this practice. Our priority is to minimize disruption to the learning environment and therefore we will maintain our regular schedule. As always, we expect our school communities to focus on creating supportive learning environments that honor and respect the diverse beliefs and perspectives of our students and families."

Union Public Schools

Union also sent a statement saying that an additional moment of silence would be disruptive, but they would observe the moment of silence required by state statute.

“This afternoon we received notification from the Oklahoma State Department of Education regarding a moment of silence to occur tomorrow at noon. Union Public Schools is already in compliance with state statute by ensuring that all schools have a minute of silence during every school day. During this dedicated time, students and staff members may reflect, meditate or pray regarding any topic they choose. This is done in a way that is respectful to all, honoring a large set of beliefs, customs, and religious viewpoints.

Adding another minute of silence at 12:00 as the state has requested would be unnecessarily disruptive to our schools who will have students at lunch and at recess during that time. We will ensure that our regularly scheduled minute of silence is observed as it is every day.”

Claremore Public Schools

Claremore sent this statement to families:

CPS Families,

This afternoon, we received notification from the Oklahoma State Department of Education regarding a moment of silence to occur tomorrow at noon. Claremore Public Schools is already in compliance with state statute by ensuring that all schools have a minute of silence during every school day. During this dedicated time, student and staff members may reflect, meditate, or pray regarding any topic they choose. This is done in a way that is respectful to all. Adding another minute of silence at 12:00 PM, as the state has requested, would be an unnecessary disruption to our schools, which will have students at lunch and recess during that time.

Owasso Public Schools

Owasso also stated that they will not observe an additional moment of silence, but anyone who wishes to participate in a personal moment of silence can do so.

