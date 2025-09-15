New program allows bilingual Broken Arrow students to be awarded at graduation

Broken Arrow Public Schools students who are fluent in more than one language can apply to be awarded the Seal of Biliteracy. This demonstrates their fluency to colleges and future employers.

By: Kaitlyn Deggs

-

Broken Arrow students who speak more than one language can now be honored with a national award given at graduation.

Beginning this year, students can apply for the award and take a fluency test.

STUDENT PERSEPECTIVE

Many students in Broken Arrow speak more than one language.

Carlos Salazar is one of them, and speaks fluent Spanish.

He immigrated to the U.S. from Venezuela with his family more than a decade ago.

"Thanks to him, we came to this country and I learned English,” said Salazar. “I help him most of the time with translation of stuff because he doesn't know much English. But he's very important in my life. Thanks to him we came here, and we're here."

He spends a lot of time translating for students and teachers in his classes at Broken Arrow High School.

"I can help other people that doesn't speak English or Spanish to translate to other people or the teachers,” said Salazar. “I just like to help people. Nowadays, there are a lot of people coming to Broken Arrow, have them in my classes, having to translate them to the teacher and the teacher to them. More in high school, more often have to do it."

THE PROGRAM

Students like Salazar can apply for a nationwide award called the Seal of Biliteracy- which goes on high-school diplomas and transcripts for colleges and employers to see.

"We live in such an international world where you could be here today in Oklahoma and you could be in Europe tomorrow,” said Dr. Jennifer Ochwo with Broken Arrow Public Schools. “And to be able to communicate without any barriers is such a huge thing in the workforce."

Ochwo is behind this program coming to Broken Arrow.

She believes it will help students when they go on to their careers.

"Anybody can say, 'oh, I'm fluent in French,”’ said Ochwo. “But can you really demonstrate it at a level that is needed for the workforce? And that's where this award comes in."

It’s also a chance for students to show off the cultures that make them unique.

"I really value that everybody, no matter where they come from or where they are, we are all kind of like a mosaic where we have different pieces that make us individual, but put together, we're a beautiful picture,” said Ochwo. “Essentially, we want to highlight our students and give them the chance to show off their piece of the mosaic."

GET INVOLVED

Broken Arrow students can apply until November 14th.

They will be recognized at graduation in 2026.

For more information, CLICK HERE.