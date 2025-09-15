OHP releases dashcam video of man accused of stealing Tulsa Police car, leading chase

Troopers stopped Avery Powell after pursuit on Muskogee Turnpike in 2024.

Monday, September 15th 2025, 5:55 pm

By: Drake Johnson


TULSA, Okla. -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released dash camera video showing the end of a high-speed chase last fall, after troopers say a man stole a Tulsa police car and drove it across multiple counties.

>>> Suspect In Custody After Stealing Police Cruiser, Leading High-Speed Chase

Police say Avery Powell stole a Tulsa police patrol car in November while officers were responding to a call in a south Tulsa neighborhood.

Investigators said an officer got out of the car to help someone who was injured, and that’s when Powell jumped into the vehicle and drove away.

Authorities say Powell led officers out of Tulsa and past Coweta before state troopers caught up with him.

Troopers used a tactical maneuver to spin the stolen patrol car out of control after Powell entered the Muskogee Turnpike, ending the chase.

Dash camera video shows Powell telling troopers that someone told him to take the car. He also claimed that if troopers trained him, he would join them and help.
Drake Johnson
Drake Johnson

Drake Johnson is a Digital Content Producer at Griffin Media. He joined the team in July 2021 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in journalism.

