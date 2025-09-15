Former OSU standout Carson Benge named New York Mets Minor League Player of the Year

From Yukon High School to MLB prospect: Carson Benge, former standout at Oklahoma State, emerges as NY Mets' shining star in minor league.

By: Scott Pfeil

Former Oklahoma State standout Carson Benge has been named the New York Mets Minor League Player of the Year.

The 22-year-old Benge climbed the Mets minor league ranks in just his first full season of professional baseball. Benge started the season the season High-A Brooklyn and ended the season in Triple-A Syracuse. Benge hit .302 with four home runs, 18 doubles, five triples, 37 RBI, 41 walks and 15 stolen bases in 60 games with the Cyclones before his promotion to Double-A Binghamton on June 23.

Benge appeared in 32 games for the Rumble Ponies and was named Eastern League Player of the Month for July. During the month, he led the league in average, runs (22), hits (29), total bases (53), OBP (.482), SLG (.726) and OPS (1.208).

He was promoted to Syracuse on August 11 after only 32 games with Binghamton. Benge represented the Mets in the 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game in Atlanta and currently ranks as the No. 20 prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline.

Benge was the Mets' first-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft and is projected to make his big-league debut in 2026.

The former Yukon High School standout was a two-way player at Oklahoma State. Over 61 games in Stillwater in 2024, he hit .335 with 18 home runs and 64 RBIs, alongside posting a 3.16 ERA over 37 innings.



