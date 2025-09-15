Tulsa International Airport prepares for new customs facility and international flights

It is a $41 million project that will give Tulsans more freedom once agents are able to service commercial airline flights.

By: News On 6

The Tulsa International Airport will soon live up to its name, with emphasis on “international.” Right now, the airport is under construction with a new Federal Inspection Services facility coming soon. The expansion will allow customs and border agents to process commercial international flights. Currently, the agents are only able to serve cargo and private flights.

“For Tulsans, it provides an opportunity for us to be able to attract carriers that want to service international flights and likely for the demand we are seeing, that would be Cancun, Cabos, somewhere in the Caribbean,” explained Stephanie Chester, Tulsa International Airport Director of Marketing and Customer Engagement.

It is a $41 million project that will give Tulsans more freedom once agents are able to service commercial airline flights.

Instead of going through major hubs like Dallas or Atlanta, travelers will be able to take off from Tulsa directly.

“It is important to Tulsa because it provides an opportunity for growth, not only for the airport, but for our community as a whole. Being able to have those international destinations is something that our community has been asking for,” said Chester.

Travelers will see a 45,000 square foot addition, the largest expansion since the 60s and 70s.

Workers are installing new furniture and a state-of-the-art baggage claim system.

The work continues to finish the project, and to partner with the right airlines for direct flights in and out of Tulsa. But so far, no agreements have been made.

“We are actively in talks with several air carriers. No announcement ye,t but we are hopeful that we are able to share some good news with Tulsans,” said Chester.

More than 100 passengers leave Tulsa, traveling to Mexico, currently. With the new facility, this could allow them to travel, non-stop, for the first time, from Tulsa.

The new facility should be finished and operational by the Summer of 2026.

By Kim Jackson