This Week In Big 12 Football: Week 4

By: Scott Pfeil

Week 4 of the Big 12 football season is here.

Oklahoma State kicks things off for the conference, as the Cowboys host Tulsa at 6:30 pm on Friday night in Stillwater.

Here's a look at some of the other news and notes from around the league:

The Big 12 has six non-conference wins versus Power Four opponents this season, which are the second most of any FBS conference. For the second time in three weeks, FOX's Big Noon Kickoff will visit a Big 12 campus on Saturday for the Texas Tech-Utah match-up in Salt Lake City. The Red Raiders and Utes are part of a Big 12 tripleheader on FOX on Saturday that will also feature Arizona State at Baylor and North Carolina at UCF. Texas Tech has the nation's highest scoring offense at 58.0 points per game with BYU (48.0 ppg), Utah (45.7 ppg) and TCU (45.0 ppg) giving the Big 12 four teams in the top 15. Big 12 QB Club: The Conference duo of Texas Tech's Behren Morton and Baylor's Sawyer Robertson have combined to tally the top three single-game passing performances in college football this season. Morton threw for an FBS-leading 464 yards versus Oregon State on Saturday while Robertson threw for 440 against SMU and 419 versus Auburn. Big 12 QB Club: The Conference has three QB's ranked in the top seven nationally in passer rating: TTU's Behren Morton (2nd - 213.7), UC's Brendan Sorsby (5th - 194.4) and TCU's Josh Hoover (7th - 187.2). The Conference is home to four of the top 10 scoring defenses in the nation through Week Three. The league is led by No. 1 BYU at 1.5 points per game with Utah (8th), UCF (9th) and Arizona (10th) rounding out the quartet. The Big 12 was a perfect 8-0 on Saturday, posting its second undefeated day this season. It marks the first time the Conference has posted two undefeated Saturdays in non-conference play in the same season since 2012. Half of the Big 12's 16 programs are undefeated entering Week Four.

