The Cowboys are ready to saddle up again with Tulsa next

OSU and Tulsa resume the Gateway First Bank Turnpike Classic Friday night at Boone Pickens Stadium. For the Cowboys, it’s back to action after the first bye week of the season. What have the Cowboys been working on since the loss at Oregon?

By: John Holcomb

First things first, no matter how ugly and uncomfortable it may have been, the Cowboys rewatched that loss to Oregon to put things to bed before they could move forward.

“We’re excited to get back out there,” OSU head coach Mike Gundy said during his weekly news conference. “I mentioned to the staff this morning and the players last night that their practice last night was really good and crisp and emotional and enthusiastic and all those things.”

One common phrase used among the players we spoke with is personal accountability. The Cowboys are looking to improve and simplify things on both sides of the ball.

“This week has been more condensed, very condensed from last week, “ said linebacker Brandon Rawls. “We’re looking to do a couple of things and do them very, very well. Instead of doing a whole bunch of things kinda well, we’re going to do a couple of things really well.”

Offensive lineman Bob Schick said, “We’ve been trying to meet extra, on top of what we’re supposed to meet, get on the same page, watch film, communicate, walk through plays.”

“We tried to do a little too much, and then got out of place at times [at Oregon],” Gundy said. “I think we’ll be better at that as we move forward. That’s one of the things we worked on last week.”

The Cowboys will have a chance to show some of those improvements on Friday against Tulsa at Boone Pickens Stadium.