Man arrested after police say he hit ex’s boyfriend with car

Tulsa man arrested for allegedly hitting ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend with car near 53rd and South Peoria.

By: Destini Pittman

-

A man was arrested after police say he intentionally hit his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend with his car near 53rd and South Peoria Avenue in Tulsa.

Officers responded around 3 p.m. on September 12 after a woman told police she had asked her ex, Thomas Torgerson, to return her belongings and meet her in a church parking lot.

According to police, when Torgerson arrived, he hit her boyfriend with his vehicle before speeding away.

The victim was taken to the hospital, though the extent of his injuries is not yet known. Police later found Torgerson at a QuikTrip, noting damage to his SUV consistent with the crash.

Torgerson claimed the victim was running toward his vehicle when the collision happened in a narrow alley, but police said that account did not match witness statements or the scene. He was arrested on a complaint of assault with a deadly weapon.