Man arrested after police say he hit ex’s boyfriend with car

Tulsa man arrested for allegedly hitting ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend with car near 53rd and South Peoria.

Monday, September 15th 2025, 7:50 pm

By: Destini Pittman


TULSA, Okla. -

A man was arrested after police say he intentionally hit his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend with his car near 53rd and South Peoria Avenue in Tulsa.

Officers responded around 3 p.m. on September 12 after a woman told police she had asked her ex, Thomas Torgerson, to return her belongings and meet her in a church parking lot.

According to police, when Torgerson arrived, he hit her boyfriend with his vehicle before speeding away.

The victim was taken to the hospital, though the extent of his injuries is not yet known. Police later found Torgerson at a QuikTrip, noting damage to his SUV consistent with the crash.

Torgerson claimed the victim was running toward his vehicle when the collision happened in a narrow alley, but police said that account did not match witness statements or the scene. He was arrested on a complaint of assault with a deadly weapon.
Destini Pittman
Destini Pittman

Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 15th, 2025

September 17th, 2025

September 4th, 2025

August 22nd, 2025

Top Headlines

September 18th, 2025

September 18th, 2025

September 18th, 2025

September 18th, 2025