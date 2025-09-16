Project Clydesdale: Residents voice concerns over financial deal for Tulsa County data center

Residents voiced their concerns over Project Clydesdale, a new data center planned near Owasso.

By: Cal Day

People are getting the chance to learn more about a new data center that's being planned for hundreds of acres in Tulsa County near Owasso.

Project Clydesdale has gotten support from leaders like the Governor, but opposition from others. The developer and other stakeholders were at a public hearing to answer questions.

A man News On 6 talked to has concerns as to whether the financial agreement to build the center is a good one for the county.

Though the Tulsa County Commissioners have already approved the rezoning for Project Clydesdale, there are still some questions from Tulsa County residents—including Joe Hart.

"The biggest thing I'm concerned about with this project is that Tulsa County is able to negotiate the best deal," he said. "We don't seem to have all the numbers that we could have to make the best decision."

This meeting gave Hart the chance to get some answers. He doesn't like the finances on the project, which calls for a 25-year tax break.

"I'd really like to see what that number is for the 25 years if we were not to give away the ad valorem dollars, ad valorem dollars go to the whole county, we've got a lot of roads that a lot of people would like to see improved," said Hart.

The company behind it hasn't been revealed, but the data center will go off Highway 75 near Owasso, which is in Commissioner Stan Sallee's district

"I have concerns myself," Sallee said. "I'm supportive of data centers in general, but I don't know that we know everything there is."

Sallee says he wants to make sure the project is sustainable for everyone and not a burden to nearby homeowners.

"It's a good fit for the region, but we still need to have a little bit more conversations about the impact and the region, not just our natural resources, but quality of life and how this fits in the area," he said.

Commissioner Sallee says anyone with questions or concerns about the project should reach out to his office or to the other commissioners.

Another public meeting will happen in two weeks during the September 29 county commissioner's meeting.