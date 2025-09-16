Q&A: Tulsa mother speaks out after surviving triple shooting that left her paralyzed

A Tulsa man has been found guilty in a 2020 triple shooting that left one man dead and two others injured, including a mother who is now paralyzed from the shoulders down. Now, for the first time, one of the survivors, Shawna Rozelle, is speaking out.

A Tulsa man has been found guilty in a 2020 triple shooting that left one man dead and two others injured, including a mother who is now paralyzed from the shoulders down. Now, for the first time, one of the survivors, Shawna Rozelle, is speaking out.

Q: What happened the night of the shooting?

Rozelle says she saw Luis Ricardo Cuadros, known to neighbors as "Richard," standing in the street, firing his weapon.

"We had just gotten home from a day at the lake. I was going in and out of the house, unloading the car. I heard the shots, but honestly... that wasn't unusual around here," Shawna Rozelle said.

Q: Who was shot?

Rozelle says Cuadros first shot her husband, Raymond. Their neighbor, Billy Clark, was then shot and killed.

"I remember thinking, 'Get back in the house to your baby girl,'" Shawna said.

Before she could make it inside, Shawna was shot in the neck.

Q: What injuries did Shawna sustain?

Rozelle was placed on a ventilator for nearly two months and was not expected to breathe on her own again, but she did.

"I regenerated the pathways to be able to do it. But I am a quadriplegic... I can’t feel anything from about my shoulders down," Rozelle said.

Q: What has life been like since the shooting?

Shawna says daily life is full of challenges, from transportation issues to simply being stuck in one room of her home.

"There’s conflicts every day. Hurdles is a better word for it," Rozelle said, "I can’t get up and be a mother to my daughter. I mean, I’m still a mother from my bed... but it’s nowhere near the same."

Her daughter, who was just 4 years old at the time of the shooting, is about to turn 10.

Q: Is she able to get help or resources?

Rozelle says she’s struggled to access help or services.

"I've tried so many avenues to get help... it seems like we can't get help from anyone," Rozelle said.

Even basic trips to the doctor can be an ordeal, often requiring her husband to physically lift her into a truck and haul her wheelchair on a trailer.

Q: Does she have anything to say to the man responsible?

Shawna says she’s working on forgiveness, but she hasn’t seen any remorse from Cuadros.

"I'm trying really hard to forgive. For me. But the thing is, I know for a fact he has no remorse," Rozelle said.

She says she hopes he truly understands what he’s taken from her and her family.

Q: What is Cuadros' sentence?

Luis Ricardo Cuadros was found guilty on all six counts. The jury recommended the following sentences:

Count 1: Life without parole Count 2: Life Count 3: Life Count 4: 5 years Count 5: 5 years Count 6: 1 year

Cuadros is scheduled to be sentenced on October 28, 2025. He remains in custody without bond.

Q: What’s next for Shawna and her family?

Shawna says she’s taking things one day at a time and hopes justice will be served in full.

"If the sentences run together, he could get out in 30 years... and I don’t want to see this happen to anyone else," Rozelle said.

News On 6's MaKayla Glenn reached out to Cuadros' attorney for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Q: Is there a way to support the family?

The family is asking for support through their GoFundMe here.