ODOT to install advisory speed signs near Glenpool Schools following deadly crash

ODOT ordered advisory speed limit signs to be put near Glenpool schools until a permanent change can be made.

By: Chloe Abbott

Glenpool city leaders met with ODOT for the first time since a 9-year-old boy was killed in a crash near 151st and Highway 75.

The meeting

While the city of Glenpool and ODOT work to reduce the speed near 151st and Highway 75, ODOT is adding advisory speed signs that say 45 miles per hour.

"Definitely a good start. It gives a little sense of relief that they're gonna try something. I hope it's sooner rather than later," said Breesy Hopper, a Glenpool resident.

The city says those signs will go up near Elwood Avenue to Highway 75 and could be in place by the end of the week.

"I think it should have already been done. I don't think the end of the week's even good enough, really. I think right now, why? Why aren't they just out here doing it?" said Hopper.

She wants that area to have a permanent speed limit of 45 miles per hour, and so does the city.

The city council voted unanimously to make a formal request to ODOT to make that change, and ODOT told the city it will also make a request to its board at the next transportation commission meeting in a few weeks.

"They assured us they will do everything in their power to have this on the October 6 Transportation Commission meeting," said David Tillotson, Glenpool City Manager.

Many people also want to see a stoplight added, but ODOT says that before that can happen, a safety study must be completed.

ODOT completed a different corridor study in January around the same area.

"It beats me. It doesn't make a lot of sense that they've been sitting on one that they've had for almost a year now," said Hopper.

Glenpool city leaders also discussed putting parts of 151st back in Glenpool's city limits, so officers can patrol the area, which is a two-month process.

"ODOT is supportive of bringing those back into the city limits, so we will begin working on that process immediately," said Tillotson.

OHP and Tulsa County Deputies will continue to help patrol areas of 151st until Glenpool Police can take over.

What's next?

The city of Glenpool says this is the first of a series of meetings it plans to have with ODOT.

The safety study is expected to be finished by the end of October.

Right now, city leaders are determining funding for potential projects.