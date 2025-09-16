Dallas triumphs in nail-biting overtime: Aubrey boots Cowboys to victory

Kicker Brandon Aubrey shines in the Dallas Cowboys' home opener, executing a 64-yard field goal and securing the Cowboys' 40-37 win against the NY Giants. Uplifting start for the new head coach, Schottenheimer.

By: Ravin Ray

The Dallas Cowboys hosted the New York Giants for their home opener of the 2025 regular season.

After missing the playoffs in 2024 for the first time since 2020, a new era is in Dallas behind new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

In week one, the Cowboys were road warriors traveling to Philly to face the reigning Super Bowl LIX champs, the Philadelphia Eagles and put up a fight, but started the season 0-1, losing 24-20.

A win at home could give them the momentum they need, and it was a classic.

The Cowboys beat the Giants in overtime at AT&T Stadium, 40-37, with an accurate secret weapon in Brandon Aubrey and company and Schottenheimer got his first win as a head coach.

Aubrey Aura

Brandon Aubrey is in his final year of a three-year $2.69 million contract and could potentially be the highest-paid kicker after the way he performed on Sunday at AT&T Stadium, and the numbers being put out there are in the $26-28 million range.

Aubrey kicked a 64-yard field goal to send the game into overtime, where he then kicked a 46-yarder to win it, along with a 51-yard kick in the second quarter to put the first points on the board for the Cowboys.

"I think that's the first walk-off field goal I have, I did it twice today which is pretty cool as time expires both times. It's a pretty cool moment for me." said Aubrey

Pickens-Lamb Threat

George Pickens may not have had the best stat sheet throughout the game, but the thing not talked about enough is the amount of pass interferences he was able to draw to get the Cowboys some first downs and allow other stars to shine from there should be mentioned. As well as the late touchdown in the fourth with under a minute to go for his first touchdown in a Cowboys uniform.

CeeDee Lamb was looking for a 'comeback' game after the way he played in Philly when dropping some important passes in those last two possessions to potentially help win the game. Lamb did that and more. He may not have scored a touchdown, but nine receptions for 112 yards is a promising start for CeeDee in his sixth season with Dallas.

"I felt like I was myself again. Once we hit the fourth quarter I knew it was my time to turn up." said Lamb

Penalty Punishment

The Cowboys are only inflicting pain on themselves with several third-and-longs or three-and-outs because of penalties.

The season opener with the Eagles, they only had four.

For some reason or another, they tripled that number against the Giants with 12 for 106 yards.

That won't cut it when they come back to Dallas on September 28th to face the Packers and their old teammate Micah Parsons, who will be coming for vengeance and knows how this Dallas offense operates.

The Cowboys head to Chicago to face the Bears on the 21st at 3:25 p.m. up next.

Brandon Aubrey full interview:

CeeDee Lamb full interview:

Tyler Smith full interview: