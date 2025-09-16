Tulsa Global District hosts first-ever ‘La Fiesta de Tulsa’ parade

The Sept. 13 celebration featured food, music and Hispanic heritage displays

Tuesday, September 16th 2025, 5:45 am

By: Nick McCauley


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa’s Global District marked a milestone on Saturday, Sept. 13, with its first-ever “La Fiesta de Tulsa” parade and festival.

The parade began at Cooper Elementary near 21st Street and Garnett Road and ended at Hannah Hall, where the festival officially kicked off. Families and community members enjoyed food trucks, live music and booths celebrating Hispanic heritage throughout the afternoon.

Tulsa police officers, firefighters, City Council members and other local leaders joined residents in the festivities. Organizers say they are already planning for next year’s event.
