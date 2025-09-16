Outdoor Pics With Tess: Jayse's Awesome Bass Catch

If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.

Tuesday, September 16th 2025, 5:40 am

By: Tess Maune


This is Jayse holding up a bass he caught in his Nana and Pops pond in Inola.

He caught is using a worm and his faithful Paw Patrol fishing pole.

Jayse is 4 years old and loves to fish!

Nana -- Jana Stookey shared this with me.

