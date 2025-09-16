Oklahoma death row inmate Tremane Wood's execution set for Nov. 13

Tremane Wood was sentenced to death in 2004 for the killing of Ronnie Wipf in Oklahoma City.

Tuesday, September 16th 2025, 6:50 am

By: Samantha Rupe


OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -

An execution date has been set for Oklahoma death row inmate Tremane Wood, nearly two decades after he was convicted in a fatal robbery.

Wood was sentenced to death in 2004 for the killing of Ronnie Wipf during a robbery in Oklahoma City.

He was scheduled to be executed Sept. 11, but Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond requested a delay while his office investigated allegations that Wood was involved in criminal activity while in prison.

During the delay, Wood’s attorney filed several motions in court.

His execution is now scheduled for Nov. 13.
