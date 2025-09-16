Thunder opens registration for fall youth basketball camps

Tuesday, September 16th 2025, 7:31 am
The one-day camps are designed for beginner to mid-level players, with drills focused on fundamentals. Each participant receives a Thunder T-shirt, a basketball, a Simple Modern water bottle and a ticket to a 2025-26 Thunder home game.
Here are 3 things to know if you’re interested in registering your child:
The Tulsa and Edmond camps are open to children ages 6 to 14 and cost $65.
The Oklahoma City camp is for ages 8 to 14 and costs $85.
Spots are limited. Parents can sign up online at okcthunder.com/fallcamps
September 16th, 2025
September 16th, 2025
September 18th, 2025
September 18th, 2025
September 18th, 2025