Thunder opens registration for fall youth basketball camps

The Oklahoma City Thunder is taking signups for its fall Youth Basketball Camps, giving kids across the state a chance to sharpen their skills and connect with the team.

Tuesday, September 16th 2025, 7:31 am

By: Hannah Sedgwick


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The one-day camps are designed for beginner to mid-level players, with drills focused on fundamentals. Each participant receives a Thunder T-shirt, a basketball, a Simple Modern water bottle and a ticket to a 2025-26 Thunder home game.

Here are 3 things to know if you’re interested in registering your child:

1. Camp dates and locations

  1. Wednesday, Oct. 15 — W.L. Hutcherson YMCA in Tulsa
  2. Friday, Oct. 17 — Paycom Center in Oklahoma City
  3. Monday, Oct. 20 — Mitch Park YMCA in Edmond

2. Ages and cost

The Tulsa and Edmond camps are open to children ages 6 to 14 and cost $65.

The Oklahoma City camp is for ages 8 to 14 and costs $85.

3. How to register

Spots are limited. Parents can sign up online at okcthunder.com/fallcamps
Hannah Sedgwick

