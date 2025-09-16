TUFFEST Film Festival aims to elevate Oklahoma filmmaking

Tuesday, September 16th 2025, 8:40 am
The Tulsa Underground Film Festival (TUFFEST) was founded in mid-2024 with the goal of giving Oklahoma filmmakers a place to showcase their work while connecting with an international audience. Organizers describe the event as a way to celebrate creativity while pushing back against what they see as greed in other festivals.
The festival is scheduled for Oct. 11 from 3 to 9 p.m. at Cabin Boys Brewery on 7th and Utica in Tulsa, following a filmmaker meet-up on Oct. 10.
One of the festival’s highlights will be the 48 Hour Horror Film Fest, a challenge that gives teams one weekend to create a short horror film from scratch.
Entries from the competition will premiere at the TUFFEST, where the audience will cast votes for their favorites.
In addition to the festival, organizers are running a monthly networking event called Pitch and Pour. Held on the third Wednesday of each month at Cabin Boys Brewery, the event offers filmmakers, actors and creatives a chance to collaborate and build projects together.
The next Pitch and Pour is scheduled for Sept. 17 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Organizers believe Oklahoma has the talent and resources to compete on a global level in filmmaking.
They see the TUFFEST, the 48 Hour Horror Film Fest and Pitch and Pour as ways to foster community, inspire collaboration and build momentum for the state’s growing film industry.
