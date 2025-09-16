Oklahoman Jim Edgar, former Illinois governor, dies at 79

Oklahoma-born Jim Edgar, two-term Illinois governor and vocal moderator within the Republican party, has passed away at 79 due to complications related to pancreatic cancer treatment.

By: Joe Carmody

Former Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar, a popular two-term Republican credited with steering the state toward financial stability in the 1990s, died Sunday at the age of 79.

Edgar died from complications related to his treatment for pancreatic cancer, his family said in a statement. He revealed his diagnosis earlier this year.

“We are deeply grateful for the love, support and kindness so many have shown to Jim and our family over these last several months,” the family said.

Born in Oklahoma, Edgar rose from the Illinois Legislature to serve a decade as secretary of state before winning the governor’s office in 1990. He won reelection by a wide margin, including carrying heavily Democratic Cook County, home to Chicago.

As governor, Edgar inherited a state drowning in debt. He pushed through tough budget cuts, made layoffs and secured permanent approval of a temporary income tax surcharge that became a stable funding source for public schools. “It wasn’t always pretty how it was done, but we got a lot done,” he told The Associated Press in 1998.

A moderate Republican, Edgar later voiced concerns about his party’s shift to the right. He opposed Donald Trump’s presidency and supported Kamala Harris’ campaign last year through the group Republicans for Harris.

Edgar declined repeated calls to run for higher office after leaving the governor’s mansion in 1999. His stature only grew after two successors, George Ryan and Rod Blagojevich, were imprisoned on corruption charges.

He later taught, advised and served as president emeritus of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation. Former colleagues praised his integrity and impact on Illinois government. “By any standard, he was a Republican whose integrity guided his time in office,” said Bob Kustra, Edgar’s lieutenant governor.

Gov. JB Pritzker ordered flags to fly at half-staff, calling Edgar “a good and decent man” whose legacy should inspire honesty and respect in public service.

Edgar is survived by his wife and two children. Funeral arrangements are pending.