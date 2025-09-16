Man charged with second-degree murder in Warner homicide

A Warner man has been charged with second-degree murder and destruction of evidence following the death of 51-year-old Jesse Martin in August.

A Warner man has been charged in connection with the death of 51-year-old Jesse Martin, who was found dead at a home on Aug. 30.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Warner police officers discovered Martin with "injuries consistent with homicide" after being called to the property that morning.

Investigators identified 39-year-old Joshua Waisner as being involved in an altercation with Martin at the time of his death. Waisner also sustained injuries during the encounter and was treated at a local hospital.

On Sept. 12, the Muskogee County District Attorney’s Office charged Waisner with second-degree murder and destruction of evidence. He had already been booked into the Muskogee County Jail on unrelated charges.

