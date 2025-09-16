OSBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Cherokee County

A 25-year-old man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Cherokee County after fleeing a traffic stop and firing at law enforcement, and the OSBI is investigating.

Tuesday, September 16th 2025, 9:56 am

By: Brooke Cox


CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. -

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting after a man was killed following a pursuit across Adair and Cherokee counties.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office asked the OSBI to investigate after law enforcement attempted a traffic stop in rural Adair County Sunday evening, Sept. 14.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Chance Rowe, did not comply with commands and sped away, prompting a pursuit that entered Cherokee County. Rowe’s vehicle crashed near East 770 Road and South 560 Road in Welling.

When Rowe exited his vehicle, he fired a weapon at officers, leading to an officer-involved shooting. Rowe was injured, and first responders provided life-saving measures at the scene before transporting him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported. The OSBI continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Brooke Cox
Brooke Cox

Brooke Cox is a Digital Producer at News On 6, where she has been part of the team since August 2024.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 16th, 2025

September 18th, 2025

September 17th, 2025

August 8th, 2025

Top Headlines

September 18th, 2025

September 18th, 2025

September 18th, 2025

September 18th, 2025