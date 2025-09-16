OSBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Cherokee County

A 25-year-old man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Cherokee County after fleeing a traffic stop and firing at law enforcement, and the OSBI is investigating.

By: Brooke Cox

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting after a man was killed following a pursuit across Adair and Cherokee counties.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office asked the OSBI to investigate after law enforcement attempted a traffic stop in rural Adair County Sunday evening, Sept. 14.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Chance Rowe, did not comply with commands and sped away, prompting a pursuit that entered Cherokee County. Rowe’s vehicle crashed near East 770 Road and South 560 Road in Welling.

When Rowe exited his vehicle, he fired a weapon at officers, leading to an officer-involved shooting. Rowe was injured, and first responders provided life-saving measures at the scene before transporting him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported. The OSBI continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.