OSBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Cherokee County

Tuesday, September 16th 2025, 9:56 am
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting after a man was killed following a pursuit across Adair and Cherokee counties.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office asked the OSBI to investigate after law enforcement attempted a traffic stop in rural Adair County Sunday evening, Sept. 14.
The driver, identified as 25-year-old Chance Rowe, did not comply with commands and sped away, prompting a pursuit that entered Cherokee County. Rowe’s vehicle crashed near East 770 Road and South 560 Road in Welling.
When Rowe exited his vehicle, he fired a weapon at officers, leading to an officer-involved shooting. Rowe was injured, and first responders provided life-saving measures at the scene before transporting him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No other injuries were reported. The OSBI continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
