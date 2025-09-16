Suspect arrested after hatchet attack in Tulsa park

Tulsa police arrested 39-year-old Michael Jacobs after he allegedly attacked a man with a hatchet in Sequoyah Park, leaving the victim with severe head injuries.

By: Brooke Cox

Tulsa police arrested a man following an assault in Sequoyah Park that left a man with severe head injuries.

Attack in the Park

On Sept. 11, 2025, around 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near Pine and Harvard. The victim told police he was walking home and decided to cut through the park. He said he passed a man and a woman sitting on a bench when the man struck him multiple times in the head with a hatchet.

The victim managed to escape and ran to a neighbor’s home for help. He was taken to a hospital with severe head injuries.

Suspect Apprehended

A Tulsa police helicopter located a man later identified as 39-year-old Michael Jacobs holding a hatchet near a creek in the park. Officers on the ground arrived shortly after and took Jacobs into custody.

Police recovered a pellet gun from a vehicle Jacobs had arrived in and found the hatchet used in the attack in the creek. Two other individuals who were with Jacobs were questioned and released.

Charges

Police say Jacobs was arrested on the following charges:

Assault with a deadly weapon after a former conviction of a felony (AFCF) Possession of a firearm after a former conviction of a felony (AFCF) Possession of drug paraphernalia

Authorities emphasized that this is an arrest, not a conviction.