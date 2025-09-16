Tulsa's Donut Hole Announces Closure; Owner thanks community for support after arson attack

Sarah Swain announced the closing of The Donut Hole in Tulsa on Saturday, citing recent health issues and the struggle to sustain her business.

By: David Prock

-

A Tulsa restaurant is closing after the owner posted a message to the customers, community, and staff on Saturday.

Sarah Swain ran The Donut Hole on Brookside, and said that she has made the decision to close after some recent health issues and the struggle of keeping the business going.

"After taking some pretty significant hits this year and a recent ER visit with new health problems, I’ve made the painful decision to close the shop. I’ve fought and fought, but I’m hurt and tired, and I just don’t have the strength to keep fighting. Running a small business is a grind; running it mostly alone while trying to manage my health is crushing, and has taken more out of me than I can fix by sheer will.

The Donut Hole was the target of two acts of vandalism in 2022 after a man smashed a window and threw a Molotov cocktail at the business after it hosted an event featuring drag performers. Coby Green pleaded guilty to the fire-bombing and received five years in prison.

Related Story: Man Arrested, Accused Of Vandalizing Tulsa Donut Shop Over LGBT+ Event

In her message to supporters, Swain thanked everyone who rallied around the business after the vandalism.

"To the neighbors and community who rallied after the vandalism and arson attempt- your support literally saved us. I’m forever grateful, and I will never forget you.

Related Story:

Tulsa Fire Investigators Look For Person Of Interest After Donut Shop Targeted With Molotov Cocktail

Related Story: Tulsa Donut Shop Vandalized With Molotov Cocktail

Related Story: Tulsa Donut Shop Hosts Celebration Event After Vandal Sentenced To Prison