Oklahoma pediatrician warns of rising infant mortality rate

Oklahoma pediatrician Dr. Scott Cyrus says more than 340 babies died in the state in 2023 and urges families to take preventive steps to reduce infant mortality.

By: Brooke Cox

Infant mortality remains a growing concern in Oklahoma, according to pediatrician Dr. Scott Cyrus. He said more than 340 babies died in the state in 2023.

"This is a tremendous problem," Cyrus said. "We've gone from 6.8 lives per 1,000 to 7.1, which is up about 6%. We're going in the wrong direction, and it's very concerning."

Disparities and Contributing Factors

Cyrus said disparities play a significant role in infant deaths, particularly for families with limited access to prenatal care and physicians in rural areas.

"When you have less access to prenatal care, when you have less access to physicians in general, that makes a difference," he said. "Alcohol, tobacco and illicit drugs are all areas we have control of and can change."

Leading Causes of Infant Deaths

The top causes of infant mortality in Oklahoma have remained steady in recent years, Cyrus said. They include birth defects, preterm births and low birth weight, sudden infant death syndrome, unintentional injuries and maternal complications.

"We're looking at things like car crashes, taking your child on a bicycle ride without a helmet, or maternal high blood pressure," he said.

Strategies for Prevention

Cyrus said improving access to care is key, particularly in rural areas. He also pointed to the importance of prenatal visits, healthy maternal habits and education.

Mothers who are pregnant need to follow guidelines for their pregnancy, he added. Avoiding tobacco, alcohol and drugs is critical. Once the child is born, safe sleep, breastfeeding and vaccinations make a big difference.

A Call To Action

Cyrus said families and communities can take steps to reverse the trend and save lives.

"This is something that's not out of our control," he said. "We can make a huge difference in an infant's life by taking some very common-sense steps."