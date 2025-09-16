Taylor Hanson to be inducted into Oklahoma Hall of Fame

Tulsa musician and philanthropist Taylor Hanson will be inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame on Nov. 13 alongside six other distinguished Oklahomans.

By: Brooke Cox

Seven Oklahomans will be inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame on Nov. 13, including Tulsa native and musician Taylor Hanson. The ceremony will take place at the Arvest Convention Center in downtown Tulsa.

An Extraordinary Honor

Hanson said the recognition is deeply meaningful, noting how he grew up admiring other influential Oklahomans.

"It's just an extraordinary honor," Hanson said. "We need as a state to celebrate who we are, and I'm just blown away to be able to be a part of that in some small way."

Beyond Music

Best known as a member of the band Hanson, he has toured internationally, earned Grammy nominations and founded a recording studio. He also created the nonprofit Food on the Move in 2014.

"Food on the Move is really at the heart of the future we want for Tulsa," Hanson said. "We want less hungry families, we want better food, we want a world that celebrates local farmers again."

Part Of A Distinguished Class

This year’s honorees also include Oklahoma City Thunder General Manager Sam Presti, country music star Ronnie Dunn, and Dr. Mautra Staley Jones, the first Black woman to serve as president of a non-HBCU university in Oklahoma.

"It's such a great group," Hanson said. "Humbled by it, and it's fun to think about all the different Oklahoma stories that have made us the community we are."

Looking Ahead

Despite decades in the spotlight, Hanson said he feels his career and service work are far from finished.

"I am so excited about music and lots of creative things," Hanson said. "I look forward to a lot more Oklahoma stories."

Other Inductees

The 2025 class also includes several other honorees. For the full list or to get a ticket to the event, visit the Oklahoma Hall of Fame at oklahomahof.com.