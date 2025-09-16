Eat, Play, Stay: Everything to do on a Trip to Broken Bow

Surrounded by forests, lakes, and trails, Broken Bow is a hidden gem where relaxation meets adventure in southeastern Oklahoma.

By: Gianna Ivy

Tucked away in the lush greenery of southeastern Oklahoma, Broken Bow is the perfect destination for anyone seeking peace, adventure, or a little bit of both. Once part of the Choctaw Nation, and later a hub for the lumber industry, the town is now best known for its natural beauty, wildlife, and welcoming atmosphere.





Whether you’re looking to unwind or explore, Broken Bow has something for everyone.

Things to Do

Broken Bow Lake

Broken Bow Lake is perfect for boating, swimming, paddleboarding or hiking along the shoreline trails. In the fall, the lake is surrounded by colorful foliage, making it especially picturesque.

Why families love it: Rent a kayak, paddleboard or jet ski to enjoy time on the water. Picnicking along the lake is also a favorite.

Hours + Location: Open year-round. Located just north of Broken Bow, accessible from U.S. Highway 259

Review: “Broken Bow is an amazing area and a real surprise in Oklahoma. The central feature is Broken Bow Lake, but there are several small towns in the area. The lake and the surrounding streams are excellent for fishing including trout. The area is heavily wooded and scenic,” shares Pioneer402174, TripAdvisor.





Beavers Bend State Park

Beavers Bend State Park offers endless outdoor activities, from hiking and trout fishing on the Mountain Fork River to horseback riding and wildlife watching. The Forest Heritage Center Museum highlights the history of the lumber industry and the Choctaw Nation.

Why families love it: With kid-friendly trails, fishing spots and even train rides, Beavers Bend has activities for all ages, making it easy for families to balance adventure with relaxation.

Hours + Location: Open daily, sunrise to sunset. 4350 S Highway 259A, Broken Bow

Review: “The highlight of our trip was definitely the swimming hole - my kiddo had an absolute blast splashing around and cooling off on a hot day. We can't wait to go back and explore more of what this amazing park has to offer,” shares Emily, TripAdvisor.





Rugaru Adventures Zip Line Tour

Fly through the treetops on a guided tour with multiple zip lines offering views of the Ouachita Mountains and Broken Bow Lake.

Why families love it: Kids and parents alike get an adrenaline rush while experiencing the forest from above.

Hours + Location: Tours available daily by reservation. 2658 Stevens Gap Road, Broken Bow

Review: “We had a great time. Very professional - great information, equipment, and booking process. The zip lines are a ton of fun and the views beautiful. Highly recommended,” says Andy Baker, Google review.





Where to Stay

Beaver’s Bend Lodge

Families can enjoy budget-friendly rooms with easy access to Beavers Bend State Park and outdoor activities.

Why families love it: Affordable rates and close proximity to the park make it an easy choice for active families.

Hours + Location: Open year-round. 4350 S Highway 259A, Broken Bow

Review: “We enjoyed our first weekend down to this area! Lodge had everything we needed and a balcony facing the lake. Deer came up close every day. Beautiful place. Nice desk ladies. We had a large group and the lobby had plenty of space for us to hang out and play games and socialize at the end of the day,” says C and H Heat and Air LLC, Google Review.





River’s Bend Resort

Enjoy comfortable cabins and a family-friendly atmosphere close to outdoor attractions.

Why families love it: Spacious cabins and a community feel are great for groups traveling together.

Hours + Location: Reservations recommended. 1714 Old Hochatown Road, Broken Bow

Review: “My wife and I were so pleased with our stay at the River Bend Resort - our cabin met all the expectations one would want for the perfect couple/family get away. The resort staff really thought out all the required needs to ensure that our cabin delivered the perfect experience. Enjoyed watching the fireflies at night - everything was wonderful inside and out of the cabin. We will be back!!” says Tj Himes, Google review.





Crystal Lake Ranch Resort

Luxury lodges with private hot tubs, lake views and high-end amenities will satisfy everyone in your crew.

Why families love it: Parents can relax in comfort while kids enjoy the outdoor space and nearby activities.

Hours + Location: Open year-round, advanced booking recommended. 48 Crystal Lake Road, Broken Bow

Review: “This is by far the best place in all of Oklahoma to stay. From the most breathtaking views, kind hospitality, beautiful cabins, to the great location this is a must go,” Regina Moreno, Google review.





Where to Eat and Drink

Cypress Grill

Crypress Grill is a laid-back restaurant serving classic favorites and comfort food.

Why families love it: Relaxed atmosphere and kid-friendly menu options.

Hours + Location: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. 113 SE Park Drive, Broken Bow

Review: “You get some amazing food here at Cypress Grill. I enjoyed every bite of everything, and the service was amazing, too,” shares Dharshini M, Google review.





Hochatown Saloon

A lively spot featuring hearty meals, cold drinks, and live country music.

Why families love it: Adults can enjoy the music while kids dig into burgers and fries.

Hours + Location: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday. 28 Old Hochatown Road, Broken Bow

Review: “Great place to go for dinner if you're in the area!! Big antique two story building with awesome loft seating and a massive live music venue,” says Dawson Alderman, Google review.





Brick & Bread

Brick & Bread offers handcrafted, made-from-scratch soups, salads, sandwiches and flatbreads, all served in a warm, inviting space using fresh, thoughtfully sourced ingredients.





Why families love it: With its bright, cozy vibe, creative menu (including vegetarian and kid-friendly options), and outdoor seating complete with games, Brick & Bread is an easy win for parents and kids alike.

Hours + Location: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. 201 N Main St, Suite 3, Broken Bow

Review: “We decided to stop by for a light lunch on our way back to Norman. Brick and Bread did NOT disappoint! The decor, atmosphere, and workers were all stellar!” shares B Meiser, Google review.