OSU students hold memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk

Tuesday, September 16th 2025, 9:01 pm
Hundreds of Oklahoma State University students gathered Tuesday night for an emotional memorial in honor of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
American flags were waved and many people dressed in red, white, and blue. Attendees said Kirk’s message will not die, reflecting on his visit to OSU during his American Comeback Tour back in April.
Reagan Cochran, a recent OSU transfer student and active member of Turning Point USA, said Kirk’s message has helped bring students together during a difficult time.
“We're witnessing history. And even though it's devastating, I have also been seeing an increase of positive feedback on this,” Cochran said.
Not all students at the memorial agreed with Kirk’s views. Avery McIntyre, an OSU senior, said he opposed most of Kirk’s political stances, but valued his commitment to free speech.
“I did not agree with a word that came out of the man's mouth, but I respected his willingness to go on to college campuses and have those conversations,” McIntyre said.
Nathan Baber shared his mixed feelings about attending but said he hoped the event would inspire more understanding between students of different beliefs.
“People can hopefully see that we’re a lot more similar than we think and cooler heads will ultimately prevail,” Baber said.
The OSU student chapter of Turning Point USA issued a statement saying it is “deeply saddened by the passing of Charlie Kirk.”
