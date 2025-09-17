OSU students hold memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk

Hundreds of Oklahoma State University students gathered Tuesday night for an emotional memorial in honor of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

By: MaKayla Glenn

A Night of Remembrance on Campus

American flags were waved and many people dressed in red, white, and blue. Attendees said Kirk’s message will not die, reflecting on his visit to OSU during his American Comeback Tour back in April.

Turning Point USA Member Reflects on Kirk’s Legacy

Reagan Cochran, a recent OSU transfer student and active member of Turning Point USA, said Kirk’s message has helped bring students together during a difficult time.

“We're witnessing history. And even though it's devastating, I have also been seeing an increase of positive feedback on this,” Cochran said.

Finding Common Ground Through Dialogue

Not all students at the memorial agreed with Kirk’s views. Avery McIntyre, an OSU senior, said he opposed most of Kirk’s political stances, but valued his commitment to free speech.

“I did not agree with a word that came out of the man's mouth, but I respected his willingness to go on to college campuses and have those conversations,” McIntyre said.

A Hope for Unity

Nathan Baber shared his mixed feelings about attending but said he hoped the event would inspire more understanding between students of different beliefs.

“People can hopefully see that we’re a lot more similar than we think and cooler heads will ultimately prevail,” Baber said.

Turning Point USA at OSU Responds

The OSU student chapter of Turning Point USA issued a statement saying it is “deeply saddened by the passing of Charlie Kirk.”