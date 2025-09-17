Tulsa Police arrest suspect in connection to Hunter Park sexual assault

Tulsa Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a sexual assault at Hunter Park in August.

By: Katie Alexander

Tulsa Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a sexual assault at Hunter Park in August.

Police say Brent Allen Reamy, 42, has been charged with one count of rape by instrumentation and was booked into jail on Tuesday.

TPD says a man approached her while she was walking in a wooded area of the park. The suspect then attacked the victim and assaulted her sexually, according to police.

Police say that officers came into contact with Reamy shortly after the assault near 91st and Yale and that he was displaying unusual behavior. The officer documented the action, and Reamy was later identified as the suspect in a photo lineup.

