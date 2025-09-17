Springfield Cardinals Beat The Tulsa Drillers 3-1 To Take Game 1 Of The Texas League North Division Series

The Springfield Cardinals edge past the Tulsa Drillers in Game 1 of the Texas League North Division Series to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 series.

By: Scott Pfeil

-

The Springfield Cardinals took Game 1 of the Texas League North Division Series with a 3-1 win over the Tulsa Drillers at ONEOK Field on Tuesday. Springfield now leads the best-of-3 series 1-0.

The Cardinals got on the board in the top of the 1st when Joshua Baez singled on a line drive to center field that scored Chase Davis to give Springfield the early 1-0 lead. The score remained that way until the top of the 4th. The Cardinals added another run when Dakota Harris doubled to left field that brought home Zach Levenson to make it a 2-0 game. Springfield added a key insurance run three batters later when Jon Jon Gazdar singled to left to drive home Dakota Harris to make it a 3-0 ballgame.

The score remained 3-0 into the bottom of the ninth, when it looked like Tulsa was primed for another walk-off win at home. After the Drillers led off the inning with a single and a ground-rule double, Taylor Young drove in Tulsa's first run of the game with a sacrifice fly to center that scored Yeiner Fernandez to cut the deficit to 3-1. The Drillers had the bases loaded with the 2 outs, but former Oklahoma State Cowboy Zach Ehrhard struck to end the game. The Drillers stranded ten runners on base in the game with seven of them coming in the final three innings.

Springfield ace Ixan Henderson picked up the win for the Cardinals, pitching 6 shutout innings while giving up just 3 hits and striking out 4. Tulsa starter Jackson Ferris took the loss, giving up 3 earned runs in 4 innings. He gave up 7 hits, with 4 walks and 4 strikeouts. The Tulsa bullpen kept the Drillers in the game, with 3 pitchers tossing 5 shutout innings while striking out 6 and giving up only 1 hit.

The series now shifts to Springfield for Game 2, and if necessary, Game 3. Game 2 will be Thursday night with Luke Fox scheduled to start on the mound for the Drillers against Brycen Mautz. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm from Hammons Field.



