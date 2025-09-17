OSU-Tulsa hosts Youth Leadership Forum, applications open now

Teens aged 14–18 can apply for the free, action-focused Youth Leadership Forum in Tulsa—participants get rewarded for crafting and executing change initiatives. Be part of this local initiative designed to stimulate dialogue and build leadership skills.

By: Ethan Wright

-

TULSA, Okla. — Applications are open for the Oklahoma Center for Community and Justice’s Youth Leadership Forum, a three-day program that helps teenagers explore history, share experiences and build action plans for change.

The forum runs Oct. 3–5 at OSU-Tulsa and is free for Tulsa-area teens ages 14 to 18. The deadline to apply is Sept. 26.

When and where does the Youth Leadership Forum happen?

Oct. 3 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5 from noon to 5 p.m.

Applicants ARE required to attend all three days, and those who complete the program will receive a $50 QuikTrip gift card. Teens who go on to carry out their action plans are eligible for an additional $200 in gift cards as thanks for their work.

When did the OSU-Tulsa Youth Leadership Forum start?

The Youth Leadership Forum began in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd. Inspired by OCCJ’s flagship Anytown program, it offers a safe space for teens to learn and lead.

Students tour Greenwood Rising and hear firsthand accounts of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. This year’s forum also brings back “Race in America,” a presentation not held since 2022, to highlight stories often overlooked in classrooms.

In 2023, OCCJ expanded the program in partnership with the Clara Luper Civil Rights Center in Oklahoma City, tailoring forums to connect teens more deeply with their local communities.

This year’s focus

“This year, and every year, we really emphasize the importance of dialogue over debate,” said Cara Golden, OCCJ’s programs director. “In a debate, you have winners and losers, and in a dialogue, you're really seeking to understand the other person's perspective.”

Workshops cover issues students face in school and in their neighborhoods, from inequality to identity. Golden said creating space for teens to share and connect is critical:

“We create spaces for those young people to have those experiences, to meet those people and to open their minds to all of those wonderful and exciting things that they can see and learn and experience throughout their world.”

Building leadership skills

By the end of the three days, students leave with a written action plan they will implement over the next two months. Past projects include:

An anti-bullying campaign in schools A community garden project in Oklahoma City called “Sprinkling Kindness” A petition that overturned a discriminatory dress code policy in Oklahoma City Youth-led education on Native and Indigenous cultural appropriation A Tri-Collective youth panel on issues facing teens

Voices of experience

University of Tulsa senior Lilah Jacobs, a past participant, said OCCJ programs gave her perspective that still shapes her today.

“I feel like not only do we get to learn about social issues, that maybe we weren’t as touched on in school, but we were also empowered to share our own stories and learn from each other,” Jacobs said.

During high school, Jacobs also joined OCCJ’s Interfaith Tour, visiting houses of worship around Tulsa and hearing stories from refugees her own age.

“It’s a lot more impactful to hear it from someone who you can relate to a lot more than hearing it from, like, a teacher or someone who’s older than you,” Jacobs said.

“Every generation needs leaders. And so by investing in them now, we’re able to make sure that this work will continue in Tulsa for years to come.”

How to apply to the OSU-Tulsa Youth Leadership Forum

Applications take about 20 minutes to complete and include questions about perspectives on ethnic issues and past experiences with Greenwood Rising or Black Wall Street.

A letter of recommendation is required, which can come from anyone who has seen the applicant in a leadership role, such as a coach, club sponsor or sibling.

Applications are due Sept. 26 and can be submitted through OCCJ’s website.



