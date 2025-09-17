Metro Christian’s Kincayde Eng Named Bob Hurley RV Athlete of the Week

Senior quarterback Kincayde Eng leads Metro Christian past Cascia Hall with 300 yards, four touchdowns

Wednesday, September 17th 2025, 7:42 am

By: News On 6



Metro Christian senior quarterback Kincayde Eng has been named this week’s Bob Hurley RV Athlete of the Week.

Eng put together a standout performance in the Patriots’ 41-14 win over Cascia Hall, accounting for 300 total yards and four touchdowns. Three of those scores came on the ground, showcasing not only his athleticism but also his poise and leadership in guiding Metro Christian’s offense.

Congratulations to Kincayde Eng on earning this week’s honor.

