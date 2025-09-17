Owasso Public Schools denies wrongdoing in lawsuit filed by family of Nex Benedict

Owasso Public Schools is seeking dismissal of parts of a lawsuit filed by Nex Benedict’s family, denying allegations it ignored bullying and harassment before Benedict’s 2024 death.

By: Christian Hans

Owasso Public Schools is responding after a lawsuit was filed against the school district by family members of Nex Benedict, a student who died by suicide in 2024.

Benedict died the day after getting into a fight in the school bathroom.

In June, the family of Benedict filed a lawsuit against Owasso Public Schools, accusing district leaders of ignoring bullying and sexual harassment claims involving Benedict.

Additionally, the lawsuit says Owasso Public Schools failed to properly investigate those claims. The district says it denies those allegations and is asking the judge to dismiss parts of the lawsuit.

OPS says the district's actions were reasonable and appropriate, and that what happened in the district did not cause Benedict's death. The school has filed a motion to strike and a partial motion to dismiss the case.