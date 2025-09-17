Hairspray comes to life at Theater Tulsa with an American Idol standout Kolbi Jordan, and local talent Maddie Breedlove

Theater Tulsa's vibrant production of Hairspray, featuring American Idol's Kolbi Jordan as Motormouth Mabel and local talent Maddie Breedlove as Tracy Turnblad, showcases talent and enthusiasm, captivating audiences with just four performances remaining.

By: David Prock

-

Theater Tulsa’s production of Hairspray is bringing big voices and bigger hair to the stage, and two of its standout stars joined us on the Coca-Cola Porch.

Kolbi Jordan, a platinum ticket winner and Top 10 contestant on American Idol, stars as Motormouth Mabel, while Oklahoma’s own Maddie Breedlove steps into her dream role as Tracy Turnblad. With only four performances left, both actors shared their excitement for bringing the beloved musical to life.

Roles of a Lifetime

Tess: Last weekend was opening weekend for Hairspray. How did it go?

Kolbi Jordan: “I thought it was spectacular.”

Maddie Breedlove: “It went so well. So much joy.”

Tess: Kolbi, you play Motormouth Maybelle. How has that role been for you?

Kolbi: “Listen, it's a dream come true. Anytime Hairspray is on TV, I'm front and center. I get my sisters to watch it every time. So for it to really become a reality for me, is surreal.”

Tess: Maddie, you play Tracy Turnblad, and this is your dream role, too.

Maddie: “It really is. I was 12 years old when I saw the movie for the first time, and I thought, that's what my next role is going to be. And here I am, years later.”

History with Musical Theater

Tess: What are your experiences in musical theater?

Kolbi: “I have been doing it for years. I started in high school. I think I was a freshman in high school. I started with CATS and then I just sort of progressed on. And this is definitely one of my favorite, favorite roles for sure.”

Maddie: “Yeah, I've been in musicals since I was 10. My first role was Mrs. Gloop in Willy Wonka Jr. And then I just kept going. I actually studied opera in college, but the musical theater world kept calling me back.”

What has it been like bringing Hairspray to the Tulsa Stage?

Tess: Take us behind the scenes of rehearsals and performance night.

Maddie: “There is just something so magical about not only how we can bond on stage, but how the ensemble works together. The whole experience has been uplifting, supportive, encouraging, even with rough, kind of interesting topics to cover. We are so safe with each other, and we understand mistakes happen, and we keep trudging through, and it's just so beautiful.”

Kolbi: “There's definitely a heart to help everywhere within the production.”

Tess: Kolbi, you were a top 10 contestant on American Idol. How are you settling into life after that?

Kolbi: “I have been going a million miles a minute since I hopped off the American Idol stage, which shout out to Theatre Tulsa because they have been extremely patient with me, because I've been traveling. I've been to New York. I've been to LA. I've been up and down the road to Nashville. So I didn't make every rehearsal, and I still got the role. So they're still letting me do it. It really is a dream come true.”

