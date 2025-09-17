Glass Pumpkin Patch: A fundraising effort for Tulsa Glassblowing School

Hundreds of glass blown pumpkins are for sale this week as part of a fundraiser for Tulsa Glassblowing School and its outreach programs.

Wednesday, September 17th 2025, 8:22 am

By: Alyssa Miller


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Glassblowing School is kicking off pumpkin patch season with its locally made glass pumpkins. There are hundreds of blown glass pumpkins to choose from, both big and small. All of the pumpkins in the patch are made by its students and instructors in the studio.

When Is It?

The Glass Pumpkin Patch is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day from September 16-20.

Where Is It?

Tulsa Glassblowing School is in McClure Park at 7440 E Seventh St. in Tulsa.

What Is It For?

The Glass Pumpkin Patch is a fundraiser to support Tulsa Glassblowing School and its outreach programs.

VETri is a free glassblowing program for veterans, active duty military, guards, and reserves. The school also partners with various youth organizations to provide a creative outlet for kids in the community.

Other outreach efforts include a 6-week-long community class and summer workshops. For more information, visit their website.
