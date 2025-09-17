Understanding Your Child's Rights During Interrogations at School

Wednesday, September 17th 2025, 10:07 am
Some parents are raising concerns about police or school officials questioning students without a parent in the room.
Attorney Lashandra Peoples-Johnson says kids have many of the same rights as adults, including the right to remain silent and the right to an attorney.
She recommends that parents talk with their children ahead of time about those rights and encourage them to ask for a parent to be present if they are questioned. Peoples-Johnson also advises parents to learn their school’s policies on interrogations and to ask their child about what happened if questioning does occur.
September 17th, 2025
September 18th, 2025
August 8th, 2025
July 15th, 2025
September 18th, 2025
September 18th, 2025
September 18th, 2025