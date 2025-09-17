Understanding Your Child's Rights During Interrogations at School

As concerns escalate over police and school officials interrogating students without parental presence, attorney Lashandra Peoples-Johnson emphasizes the crucial rights young individuals possess.

By: David Prock

Some parents are raising concerns about police or school officials questioning students without a parent in the room.

Attorney Lashandra Peoples-Johnson says kids have many of the same rights as adults, including the right to remain silent and the right to an attorney.

She recommends that parents talk with their children ahead of time about those rights and encourage them to ask for a parent to be present if they are questioned. Peoples-Johnson also advises parents to learn their school’s policies on interrogations and to ask their child about what happened if questioning does occur.