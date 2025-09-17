From Diagnosis to Determination: Jennifer's Inspiring Journey to Tulsa's Komen Race for the Cure

In an act of resilience, North Carolina's Jennifer Verprauskus embarks on her 50th state journey for the Komen Race for the Cure.

By: David Prock, LeAnne Taylor

Jennifer Verprauskus, a breast cancer survivor from North Carolina, will mark a milestone this weekend when she participates in the Komen Race for the Cure in Tulsa.

The race will be the 50th state she has visited.

Verprauskus was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer at 41 after a routine checkup led to more testing. The early detection allowed her to undergo a double mastectomy, a decision she says saved her life.

Her recovery wasn’t easy. Soon after surgery, Hurricane Helene hit her hometown, disrupting her post-op care and adding to the stress of healing. Still, she says the experience only strengthened her determination to raise awareness about breast cancer and the importance of regular checkups.

Now a one-year survivor, she’s using her story to encourage others to know their bodies, speak up when something feels wrong, and get screenings when they’re due.

Verprauskus said she is excited to take part in the Tulsa race, not just as a participant but as an advocate, hoping to raise money for breast cancer research and support.