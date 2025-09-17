Former Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold returns to Norman as Auburn faces Sooners in SEC opener

All eyes will be on Owen Field Saturday as Brent Venables and the Sooners meet their ex-quarterback, with No. 11 Oklahoma hosting No. 22 Auburn in a top-25 SEC showdown.

By: News 9

No. 11 Oklahoma and No. 22 Auburn will meet Saturday at Owen Field in a game that sees former Sooner quarterback Jackson Arnold back in Norman, now leading the Tigers after transferring from OU last winter.

Arnold’s Rocky Exit from Oklahoma

Arnold’s 2024 season with the Sooners was plagued by injuries across the roster. OU’s offensive line allowed an SEC-worst 50 sacks, and the injuries mounted in skill positions.

“Our issues last year started with a roster that was devastated by injuries,” Brent Venables said. “You can’t play quarterback by yourself. I think we played the second-most freshmen in the country last year, and a lot of guys that weren’t ready to play had to play because of the injury situation.”

Despite Arnold’s struggles, Venables revealed he tried to convince the quarterback to stay. When new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle was hired and brought in Washington State transfer John Mateer, Arnold instead chose a fresh start at Auburn.

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle was asked this week about his early interaction with Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold, who transferred out of Norman last winter.

Arbuckle said their communication was brief but positive.

“I had one conversation with Jackson. He was great. He’s super respectful. But that’s really about kind of where it ended,” Arbuckle said.

Arnold, who previously ran the show for the Sooners, made the decision to move on after the 2024 season.

“It’s just one of those deals where he felt like he needed a change for whatever reason it was,” Arbuckle added. “And all I’ve heard from everybody is that he’s a great young man. So besides this week, I hope nothing but the best for him. I like rooting for good people.”

Finding New Life at Auburn

The move has worked so far. Arnold has led Auburn to a 3-0 start, completing nearly 70 percent of his passes for 501 yards and four touchdowns, while also rushing for 192 yards and four more scores.

“I know the lack of success he had at a previous school always rattles your confidence,” Auburn coach Hugh Freeze said. “But convincing him we could help him with that, that’s where the discussions went. He leads our team well. He’s got this competitive spirit about him, and it’s going to be needed.”

Arnold himself has tried to downplay the emotions of his return. “I’m not on social media, so there’s no noise for me,” Arnold said after Auburn’s win over South Alabama last week. “I’m just worried about going to practice every day, being the best version of myself, and doing my job. That’s all it is.”

Venables’ Respect Remains

Though their split was far from smooth, Venables spoke highly of his former quarterback this week.

“I think he’s the same guy,” Venables said. “He’s got a healthy football team around him. He’s having great success running, throwing, being really efficient. And the people around him are good. I’m really happy for him that he’s having great success.”

A Physical Challenge Awaits

Auburn’s improved offensive line has already paved the way for 10 rushing touchdowns this season, matching the Tigers’ physical identity.

“They do a great job of finding ways to create leverage in the run game and run downhill,” Venables said.

OU linebacker Kobie McKinzie knows Arnold well and sees the test ahead. “He has a really good arm. Jackson’s always been capable of throwing a really good ball,” McKinzie said. “We’ve played really good defense the first three weeks, but that doesn’t mean jack. You’ve got to do the little things right every week or you’ll get exposed.”



