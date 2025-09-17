Tulsa Coach Tre Lamb: 'We’re Close to a Breakthrough' as Golden Hurricane Prepare for OSU

Tulsa looks to bounce back from a tough Navy loss as the Golden Hurricane head to Stillwater for the Gateway Turnpike Classic.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Tulsa head coach Tre Lamb said the 42–23 final score against Navy didn’t tell the whole story.

“We had every opportunity in that game to separate a little bit,” Lamb said. “The holding call when we were up 14-7 was brutal. Had a chance to go up 21-7, then we get a strip sack and they go score. They’re better than us right now, and I’m not going to lie about it. But I think we’re close. I see a lot of good things in our program, and I think we’ve got a breakthrough win coming soon.”

The Golden Hurricane started hot, forcing three turnovers in the first quarter, but couldn’t sustain momentum in the second half.

Looking Ahead to Oklahoma State

Friday night brings the 77th meeting between Tulsa and Oklahoma State. OSU leads the all-time series 44-27-5, and Lamb knows the challenge ahead.

“We’re a 14-point underdog this week, probably bigger ones against Tulane and Memphis. But we just need something to get us over the hump,” Lamb said. “A breakout win, a pick-six, a last-second field goal, something good to happen to us. And I promise you, we’re going to keep chopping wood and fighting.”

Kickoff has been moved to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. The game will air on ESPN.

Quarterback Play: Francis or Hayes?

Tulsa could see a decision at quarterback this week. Starter Kirk Francis is finishing concussion protocol, while Baylor Hayes showed flashes against Navy.

“It’s Kirk’s job, he’s a captain, he’s earned it,” Lamb said. “But both quarterbacks have had six quarters of football: Kirk scored 34 points, Baylor scored 37. I told the team, I’ll play the guy who scores points. What I won’t do is rotate quarterbacks all year. One guy is going to win the job.”

Lamb credited Hayes’ toughness and athleticism but noted his inexperience. “He’s like a wild horse—we’re not going to tame him, but he’s got to slow down and make those throws.”

Defense Finding Its Identity

Safety Elijah Green has been a bright spot, recording three interceptions and a fumble recovery through three games.

“He’s 6’2, he’s got length, he’s tough, and he’s around the ball,” Lamb said. “I think he’s an NFL prospect. Our D-line has been disruptive, and it’s helping our DBs make plays.”

Still, Lamb emphasized third-down defense must improve: “The last two weeks, third down has gutted us. We’ve got to get off the field.”

Building Toward a Breakthrough

Despite the challenges, Lamb believes his young team is on the verge of turning a corner.

“We’re 10 points away from being really good on offense,” he said. “We’re running the ball well, protecting the quarterback, but we’re missing explosive plays. Once we hit those, it changes everything.”

Lamb knows there is a long road ahead: “We’ve got nine games left. We’re going to fight like hell to win every one of them. We just need that one breakthrough win.”