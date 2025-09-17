Coweta Boil Order Comes to an End

Boil order lifted for Coweta residents following passing results on system-wide samples, city officials confirm. Residents may experience temporary discoloration as air clears

Wednesday, September 17th 2025, 1:47 pm

By: David Prock


TULSA, Okla. -

The boil order for residents on City of Coweta water has been lifted.

According to city officials, the second set of system-wide samples passed testing this morning and residents on city water may begin using water with no need to boil it.

The city noted that some residents may still see cloudy or discolored water for the first few minutes, as the water lines are cleared of residual air.

Many residents in Coweta were frustrated by the boil order as water issues continue to be an issue for the city.

Related Story: Coweta residents speak out after three-day-long boil order, city hopeful to lift it Wednesday

The city is asking anyone who continues to see problems to call the Public Works at 918-468-8073.
David Prock
David Prock

David Prock is a digital content producer for Griffin Media and is a regular contributor to both News9.com and NewsOn6.com.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 17th, 2025

September 4th, 2025

August 22nd, 2025

August 8th, 2025

Top Headlines

September 18th, 2025

September 18th, 2025

September 18th, 2025

September 18th, 2025