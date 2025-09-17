Coweta Boil Order Comes to an End

Boil order lifted for Coweta residents following passing results on system-wide samples, city officials confirm. Residents may experience temporary discoloration as air clears

By: David Prock

-

The boil order for residents on City of Coweta water has been lifted.

According to city officials, the second set of system-wide samples passed testing this morning and residents on city water may begin using water with no need to boil it.

The city noted that some residents may still see cloudy or discolored water for the first few minutes, as the water lines are cleared of residual air.

Many residents in Coweta were frustrated by the boil order as water issues continue to be an issue for the city.

The city is asking anyone who continues to see problems to call the Public Works at 918-468-8073.







