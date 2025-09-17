Gov. Stitt announces the completion of Operation 'SAFE'

Gov. Kevin Stitt and OHP conclude Operation 'SAFE,' clearing 64 sites and displacing homeless.

By: Victor Pozadas

-

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced the completion of Operation 'SAFE' through the work of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

RELATED: What to know about Operation SAFE and the homeless encampment sweeps in Tulsa

Starting in early September, the Governor's office created the initiative to "restore safety and cleanliness" by forcefully removing homeless people from state-owned property.

The official statement read in part:

"OHP completed its work in Tulsa under Operation SAFE. They completed this work with the most courtesy and professionalism. In 14 days, OHP cleared 64 sites and disposed of 1.97 million pounds of debris. Now, it is up to Mayor Nichols and Tulsa officials to ensure state and local laws are enforced and camps are not reestablished. OHP will continue to monitor state property and will return to enforce state law if necessary."

After the 14-day operation, officials stated that almost 2 million pounds of debris were removed from state-owned property. The statement also highlights how OHP and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will continue to coordinate with local agencies to provide safe housing and treatment options for people who were displaced.

MORE: Why an OKC homelessness nonprofit leader has concerns over ‘Operation SAFE’ initiative

Gov. Stitt emphasized how long-term safety and maintenance will remain under the responsibility of Tulsa city leadership.

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols told News On 6, "There was zero coordination when it came to this particular action by the governor. I think that's what's so frustrating for everybody is that you do this, you displace people. There's no strategy around getting them housed. There's no real strategy around them getting services. There's not been one arrest, there's not been one person they've transported to get a service."

OPERATION SAFE COVERAGE:

Police at homeless encampment in OKC not related to Governor Stitt’s ‘Operation Safe’

Operation SAFE removes 64 homeless camps from Tulsa highways, first sweep ending

Tulsa's Mayor Criticizes Operation SAFE for Failing to Address Homelessness Needs Effectively

Tulsa DA discusses Operation SAFE, child safety crimes, early release decisions