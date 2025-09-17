Zeeco Oktoberfest Tulsa reclaims USA Today's Best Oktoberfest title

Wednesday, September 17th 2025, 2:55 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Zeeco Oktoberfest Tulsa has reclaimed its title of the best Oktoberfest festival in the country, according to USA Today.

The festival has been around for more than 45 years and features events for the whole family, like games and carnival rides, along with live music and more than 300 beers on tap.

This year's festival runs from October 16-19. You can pre-purchase tickets on their website now.
