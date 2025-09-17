'You are never alone': Welch farm turns corn maze into tribute to local man for Suicide Prevention Month

Annebelle’s Fun Farm in Welch honored Stooby through a tribute corn maze, 'You Are Never Alone,' as part of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

By: Madison Jones

This fall, Annabelle’s Fun Farm in Welch is sending a powerful message through its annual corn maze: "You Are Never Alone." As part of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, the farm is honoring a Green Country man whose legacy still inspires the community.

“The Sky Still Waits” — A Tribute to Stooby

This year’s maze is titled “The Sky Still Waits” — a heartfelt tribute to Stooby, a beloved local pilot, skydiving instructor, and friend. Jason “Rook” High, one of Stooby’s close friends, remembers him as someone with a larger-than-life presence.

"Some people just have that bigger-than-life persona. That energy — and that was kinda him," High said.

Stooby died by suicide in September of last year, a loss that deeply impacted those who knew and loved him.

"I don't think we're ever really prepared for a phone call like that," he said.

A Community Remembers

Stooby was the steady hand behind Skydive Airtight in Skiatook, often hosting skydive shows at the farm to honor first responders. When farm owner Tim Wright heard the news of Stooby’s passing, he knew he had to do something meaningful.

"They [the owners] sat down and they talked to me about wanting to do a suicide awareness maze in honor of Stooby — and I just broke down," High said.

"Things will get better, so I think that's the main thing we want to tell people," said Tim Wright, one of the owners of Anabelle's Fun Farm.

Raising Awareness and Offering Support

In addition to the maze, the farm is also introducing a “Stooby Snack,” with proceeds benefiting a local counseling organization in Tulsa. The team at Annabelle’s and High wants to remind everyone: help is always available.

If you or someone you know is struggling, you can call or text 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Plan Your Visit

Annabelle’s Fun Farm opens for the season on Saturday, the 27th. Visitors can experience the maze, enjoy fall activities, and support an important cause, all while remembering a man whose spirit continues to soar.

Wright says on Saturday, October 18, the farm plans to hold a skydiving event to honor Stooby.

For more information about Annabelle's, click here.