Man taken into custody after 2 high school girls found man hiding in Sapulpa residence

Two high school girls came home from school on Wednesday and found a man hiding inside their home in Sapulpa. The girls called 911, and it took the SWAT team an hour and some tear gas to get Abraham Simmers out of the home, where he had barricaded himself inside a bedroom.

By: News On 6, Chloe Abbott

-

Two high school girls came home from school on Wednesday and found a man hiding inside their home in Sapulpa.

The girls called 911, and it took the SWAT team an hour and some tear gas to get Abraham Simmers out of the home, where he had barricaded himself inside a bedroom.

What happened?

Elizabeth and Abigail Victory say it was a scary situation, and they’re glad it ended with everyone being safe.

Elizabeth got home first and heard someone in her dad’s bedroom, and he was saying things like he was being chased by a car. When her sister, Abigail, got home a few minutes later, they called 911.

"I hear ruffling noises from my dad's room, and there's just a bunch of stuff," Elizabeth said. "I walk in, I hear noises, a lot of things, so I go in there, knock on the door, and I go, Hello. He answers back and tells me, Hello. We about for a few minutes. We kept saying hello, hello, back and forth, and he goes in the middle of it, he said he was chased from across the street by a red Tahoe. And we just kept saying hello, hello, back and forth, until my sister came home, and she I told her not to come in."

"This is nothing like I've seen on the movies," said Abigail. "Like this is, this is extreme. I mean, I saw Bixby pull up, Jenks pulled up, Sand Springs, Tulsa. I'm like, there's no way it's that serious. Like, that can't be that serious. And then I see them, we're going to put tear gas in them. Like, oh, so it is that serious."

Police say Abraham Simmers came in through an unlocked back door, and there were guns in the room where Simmers barricaded himself.

When he wouldn't come out, the SWAT team tried to negotiate with him but eventually shot tear gas through a window, and when Simmers came to the window for air, the officers pulled him out of the window.

A learning lesson

Sapulpa Police say the girls are very lucky, and for anyone in a similar situation, if you realize there’s an intruder in your home, leave the house immediately and call 911.

Records show Simmers has spent time in prison for first-degree burglary, drugs, DUI, running a roadblock and having a stolen car.