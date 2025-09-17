What we know about the man arrested, accused of sexual assault at Tulsa's Hunter Park

Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at Hunter Park in Tulsa last month. Investigators say there are similarities to another assault that happened at Turkey Mountain.

By: Cal Day

-

Tulsa Police are investigating whether the man charged with sexually assaulting a woman at Tulsa's Hunter Park is the same person who attacked a different woman at Turkey Mountain. Investigators say there are similarities to both attacks.

Currently, Tulsa Police do not know for sure if Brent Reamy is the man responsible for both incidents. Reamy is charged with rape after a woman was assaulted in a wooded area of Hunter Park last month.

The probable cause affidavit says Reamy approached the woman and asked her for money. It says Reamy grabbed the woman by the throat and shoved her against a tree and started cutting off her pants.

The affidavit says Reamy sexually assaulted the woman. It says the victim pepper-sprayed Reamy, and he ran off.

After the victim called 911, surveillance video showed Reamy at a nearby pharmacy parking lot, and a police officer happened to park next to him. Tulsa Police say Reamy approached that officer and asked if she was looking for him, claiming he was not doing anything suspicious.

Investigators say the woman who was assaulted helped give them a good description.

"This attack happened during the day," said Lt. Derin Ehrenrich, Tulsa Police. "They were face-to-face, and she got a very good look at her attacker."

Police used that description to come up with a sketch, and investigators say it led to lots of tips. Ehrenrich says the victim later identified Reamy from a photo lineup.

Reamy told officers he was only in the area for about five minutes, but investigators say they have cell phone records and surveillance video that prove otherwise. Police say DNA results that could connect Reamy to a similar assault at Turkey Mountain could take weeks to process.